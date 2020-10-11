2 dead, 1 hurt after highway collision in South Arkansas

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. — Two people are dead after a collision in Interstate 530 south of Pine Bluff.

The two have been identified as 34-year-old Diana Bailey and 28-year-old William Lynn, both from Star City.

The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Destiny Bowman of Hamburg, was injured.

It happened near the Lincoln and Cleveland County line shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Bowman crossed the center line and struck the oncoming van occupied by Bailey and Lynn.

The road was wet, but the weather was clear at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.