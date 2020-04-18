2 dead, 4 hurt in collision in Bradley County

WARREN, Ark. — Two men are dead and four others are injured after the van they were riding in was struck by another vehicle Friday morning in Bradley County.

40-year-old Juan Manuel Medina and 35-year-old Cesar Figuerao-Gutierrez dies as a result of the accident.

The driver of the van and three other passengers were hurt.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 278 and County Road 32 around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the van drove into the path of the other vehicle and was hit in the intersection.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing.