2 Dead After Wrecks on Icy Arkansas Roads

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Icy roads are being blamed for accidents that killed two people Sunday evening in Northwest and Northeast Arkansas.
State Police report Johnny Mae Hefner of Wynne died after an accident Sunday evening in Poinsett County. Officers say her vehicle spun out-of-control on Highway 1 and was struck by another car just before 6 p.m. The driver in the other vehicle was injured.
A few hours earlier, a passenger in a vehicle died following a wreck on I-540 in Benton County. Officers say the car he was in didn’t make a curve and slammed into a guardrail and retaining wall. The victim was identified as Bruce Kanki.
For the most part, State Police report very few accidents citing drivers staying home and off the roads.
