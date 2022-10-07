CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded.

32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings.

Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in the northern part of the city shortly before 5:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old female victim, she was later airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.

At 5:01 p.m. dispatch received a second call of a shooting on Newcastle Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased 48-year-old female.

At 5:11 p.m. dispatch received a third call of a shooting on Donaghey Avenue and Simms Street where a deceased 29-year-old male victim was found.

An active manhunt with Conway PD and surrounding local, state, and federal agencies ensued.

A little after 8:00 p.m. Arkansas State Police located the suspect, and a pursuit began that ended near the 126-mile marker.

As the suspect fled the vehicle, police say he fired at officers who did not return fire. The suspect then fled into the woods east of I-40 by Siebenmorgan Road and Highway 65.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. the suspect was located in a field a short distance away with a self-inflected gunshot wound.

Ajetunmobi was transported to a local hospital.

Conway PD officials added that it is believed at this time that all victims are known to Ajetunmobi.

The investigation is continuing.

The Conway police department expressed their gratitude to the Arkansas State Police, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, University of Central Arkansas Police Department, United States Marshal Service – Little Rock Division, Little Rock Police Department, and FBI – Little Rock Field Office.