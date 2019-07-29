2 Searcy men arrested in Cleburne County gas station burglary investigation

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Two Searcy men are jailed after being arrested in the investigation of a gas station burglary that occurred about two months ago.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says Larry Willard Davis, 58, and Lee Andrew Saulsberry, 55, are accused of taking more than $5,000 from the business.

The burglary was reported on May 19, 2019 at the Gateway Junction Store outside Quitman. That’s where the CCSO says a man was seen on surveillance video going into the store office, taking the deposit bag containing money and checks, and concealing it before leaving the store and getting into a vehicle with another man.

Deputies say it was also reported that suspects matching those from Gateway unsuccessfully tried to get into the office of the Valero gas station on Highway 25 in Heber Springs. Similar reports also came in from Roadrunner 66 and Holland’s Exxon in Heber Springs, the CCSO said.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators received tips from the public and help from several area agencies in identifying both suspects.

Davis and Saulsberry are both charged with: Commercial Burglary, Theft and Habitual Offender.

They remain behind bars on $5,000 bond each.