File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Five deaths from vaping-related illnesses have been confirmed, none in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – NBC News reports after the number of vaping-related illnesses jumped to at least 450 cases in 33 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people Friday about using e-cigarettes, especially those bought off the street.

