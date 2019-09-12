$20,000 trailer, go-kart, equipment stolen in Benton

BENTON, Ark. – A Central Arkansas competitive go-kart racer had all his equipment stolen.

He has a race this coming weekend that he must forfeit. Not only was his go-kart taken, but his trailer with his equipment inside.

For the past few years, Hector Hernandez races go-karts.

“I used to race, drag racing, back in the day. Now I started doing dirt tracks and I love it.”

He’s worked hard to fund his hobby. That’s why he was wrecked when he noticed someone stole his trailer with his go-kart inside.

“Everything was in there. My fire suit, my jackets, everything,” Hernandez said.

He filed a report with Benton Police. He says sometime over the weekend someone broke the lock to his trailer, picked it up, and left.

He doesn’t know who took it, but believes they jumped on the nearby interstate.

“It’s been almost a week. Maybe they have already sold some of it,” Hernandez said.

He says he saved for a while to buy what he had.

“All the hard work I did for almost two years. I put so much into it. Now it’s all gone. That’s the worst part of it.”

This ordeal is just a pit stop for Hernandez. His friends plan to loan him new equipment.

“In probably 2 or 3 weeks I can get back on the track.”