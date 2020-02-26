2020 Little Rock Marathon Expo opens Friday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Directors of the 2020 Little Rock Marathon announced Tuesday details of the Little Rock Marathon Health & Fitness Expo presented by Arkansas Children’s Hospital Angels Program. The expo features more than 70 exhibitors showcasing a wide array of products and services geared toward runners, walkers and health-minded consumers, as well as the latest advancements in distance running and walking, fitness and nutrition.

The 18th annual Little Rock Marathon weekend is February 28 – March 1, 2020.

The Expo is race weekend headquarters and the home of packet pick up for 14,000+ athletes, check-in for some 2,000 volunteers and the hang out for many out-of-state participants.

EXPO LOCATION:

Statehouse Convention Center

Main & Markham Streets

Little Rock, AR 72201

EXPO HOURS:

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The ACH Angels Program is a unique opportunity for race participants to receive free entry into the event of their choosing while raising money for Arkansas Children’s Hospital. For more information on the ACH Angels Program, please go to: www.achangels.com