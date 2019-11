LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder, which can only mean one thing. It’s time for the annual Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade, sponsored by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau (LRCVB), to march through downtown Little Rock. On Saturday, December 7, 2019, gather your family and friends to see Santa and all his friends as well as themed community floats, beauty queens including Miss Arkansas, car and civic clubs, city leaders as well as a host and variety of holiday entries.

As we gear up for the holiday parade this year, the LRCVB would like to take this opportunity to extend an invitation to all of the citizens and visitors of Central Arkansas to come celebrate with us and make a weekend of it. The events start off with the Little Rock’s annual Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 7, 2019, starting at 3 p.m., followed by the Rudy and Friends event scheduled for Sunday, December 8, from 12 PM – 5 PM at the River Market.