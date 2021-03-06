2021 Polar Plunges raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Costumed volunteers once again braved chilly water to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

Special Olympics Arkansas has launched safety measures and virtual options for the upcoming 2021 Polar Plunge season.

Today, four communities held plunges.

Event were held in Wynne, Horseshoe Bend, Beaver Lake, and Maumelle.

The four events had over 150 Polar Plungers and raised over $45,000, bringing the Plunge Season total to nearly $100,000 thus far for Special Olympics Arkansas.

There are seven Polar Plunges left in the 2021 Polar Plunge season.

Polar Plunge season is the largest fundraising series for the organization and 2021.

Special Olympics Arkansas aims to keep creating opportunities in Sports Competition, health, and leadership for people with intellectual disabilities.

Through the pandemic the organization shifted focus from in-person competitions to Fitness challenges, curriculum, and family education events that can be completed at home or virtually.

“We are still engaging athletes daily for sport and health. It is really inspiring to see athletes step up to keep each other motivated through this unprecedented off-season. For example, Health Messenger, Stephanie Price, has been hosting fitness boot camps on Zoom, posting workout videos on her Health Messenger Facebook page, and encouraging her teammates through health and wellness challenges at their office, Abilities Unlimited in Van Buren. Her boot camps are so popular she has been asked to host them for Special Olympics teams across the United States. Our athletes have not given up on their passion to play sports and we won’t give up on our goals to provide as many opportunities as possible. There is still time we urge you to find the Polar Plunge that is perfect for you whether it is in person or virtual and Experience the Thrill of the Chill so Special Olympics Arkansas athletes can experience the joy of pure sport year-round,” said Camie Powell, Special Olympics Arkansas Director of Marketing and Partnerships.

At the Maumelle event, Dave’s Ghostbusters brought in the most money.

http://www.specialolympicsarkansas.org/polar-plunge