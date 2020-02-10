21st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Twenty-first Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The parade is organized by the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas.

The Parade begins at 1 p.m. at Sixth and Main Street in North Little Rock, travels through the Argenta Arts District, crosses over the Arkansas River at the Main Street Bridge, travels through the River Market, up Sherman Street and ends at Third and Cumberland Street in Little Rock.

“The Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas parade committee have worked year-round to organize a unique family-friendly event that involves the citizens of Central Arkansas. This is our way to give back and say Thank You to a community that has given our families so much. We invite everyone to wear your green and come downtown. Join us for this day of Irish fun. We expect to see spectators lining the streets along the parade route on both sides of the River. The crowds continue to grow each year. We love to see that. We have a few viewing areas that we recommend – Argenta Arts District, in front of the River Market, and along Third Street. This allows our performers to entertain the crowds along the route.” says Eimear Fuller, the Parade Co-Chair.

Around 75 entries will be participating in the parade, among them will be a mix of marching and bagpipe bands, Irish music and songs, Irish step dancing, Irish wolfhounds, clowns, decorated floats, international cultural groups, antique cars, local businesses– and Saint Patrick as well.

The McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance and the O’Donovan School of Irish Dance perform “Dancing at the Crossroads” at Third and Rock streets immediately following the parade.

Entry is free, you must complete an application HERE.

March 7, 2020 is the entry deadline. Applications are now being accepted for decorative and historic vehicles, creative floats, marching bands, and festive walkers.

We encourage area businesses, schools, churches, and non-profit organizations to show your pride in this free, family-friendly, multi-cultural community event.