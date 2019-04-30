3 cases of whooping cough in Bryant Middle School students, district says

BRYANT, Ark. – Three students at Bryant Middle School have been diagnosed with whooping cough, say district officials.

A post on the district’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning provided information for parents as follows:

PARENTS: Three students at Bryant Middle School have been diagnosed with pertussis (whooping cough). Pertussis is a highly contagious disease involving the respiratory tract caused by a bacterium called Bordetella pertussis.

The health of our students is of the utmost importance to us. Our school nurses have been communicating with the Arkansas Department of Health to monitor the sick students as well as those who may have been in close contact with the students in the classroom, on the school bus, or other common areas at school.

School nurses have been contacting parents of students who may have been exposed to the disease. If you have not heard from a school nurse by letter or a phone call, your child has NOT been identified as a student within exposure range of the ill students. It is still best to observe your child for any signs or symptoms of whooping cough, and if so, contact your physician.

If you would like more information, please contact Nicole F. Smith, RN, Saline County Health Unit, at 501-303-5650 or your family physician.