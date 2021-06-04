3 injured in Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Thursday night.
Officers received a call about a shooting in the 1600 block of Walter Street around 9 p.m.
When TAPD and Arkansas State Police arrived at the scene they found two people. Both were taken to a local hospital, with the third person later found at a hospital.
Evidence gathered at the scene and interviews led police to believe the shooting is drug-related and not a random act.
Officials say those injured in the shooting appear to have non-life threatening injuries after receiving treatment.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and multiple arrest warrants will be issued.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (903) 794-STOP or the TAPD Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154.
