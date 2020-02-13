3-month-old dies in Jacksonville, father jailed on capital murder charge

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A local man has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the death of his infant son.

The Jacksonville Police Department says Kevonce Ephriam, 23, is accused in the homicide of 3-month-old Kassius Lamont Ephriam.

The child was found unresponsive on Tuesday morning at a home on Darryl Court.

Police say an autopsy determined the cause of death was traumatic asphyxiation. Through the investigation, it was determined Ephriam, the victim’s biological father, was the sole caregiver at the time of death.

Ephriam is being held without bond.