3-year-old injured in LR park shooting set to be released from hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 3-year-old girl who was injured in a shooting at a Little Rock park over the weekend is set to be released from the hospital Tuesday night, according to her family.

The girl who was one of two children shot at Cheatham Park on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was killed, and a 23-year-old was also injured.

The family of 3-year-old Brayleigh said they are in a lot of pain, but are grateful she is alive.

Little Rock Police responded to a call about a shooting around 4:40 pm Sunday where they found four people who had been shot.

3-year-old Brayleigh Higgins, a 4-year-old, a 23-year-old and 22-year-old Devontay Allen.

Allen later died at UAMS.

The family of the 4-year-old says she has already been released from the hospital after being grazed in the hand by a bullet.

Meanwhile, Brayleigh’s grandmother is still calling for the violence to stop, as her granddaughter recovers.

Her grandmother also said she will have to care for her for the next two or three months.