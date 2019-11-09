30-day Homeless Challenge: Teaching gratefulness for simple things like running water

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and a local group has organized a 30-day challenge to teach people what it’s like to not have a home.

Project Homeless Connect in Faulkner County is giving challenge participants a 30-day calendar to take home. Each day on that calendar has a reminder on it, of ordinary household luxuries which people often take for granted, like a water faucet, or multiple pairs of shoes to wear.

Participants then put quarters into piggy bank for each item they do have at home, and the money all goes back to the CAPCA foundation, providing basic essentials which people need while living on the street.

Adults and kids are participating. Teira Talley has enlisted her 7-year-old son in the challenge and said her hope is that “he has compassion and empathy for other people and not just think the worst of people when he sees them on the street and understand that they all have story.”

It’s not too late to join the challenge– you can begin it any day during the month of November.