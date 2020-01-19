$30,000 donated in honor of runner, his influence felt throughout running community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today the Jacob Wells 3 Bridges Marathon and Memorial fund donated $30,000 to Little Rock Parks and recreation to help with the construction of a bathroom at the foot of the 2 rivers park bridge.

This money was part of the money raised from the 7 years of the marathon that is annually held in December.



Today with that donation “Jacob’s Plaza” was also dedicated in honor of Jacob Well’s life, who started the 3 Bridges Marathon in 2013 to highlight the river trail and to raise money to support the trail. His dedication to spreading positivity was felt all through the running and biking community. There is a plaque on the side of the bathroom that is part of the plaza that has more about Jacob and his influence on the running and biking community.

Jacob died in November 2014 after he collapsed while running a marathon in Wynne, AR. He collapsed from an issue with his heart and died a few days later in a Memphis hospital at the age of 45. After he died his running friends decided to keep the marathon going in his honor and started the Memorial Fund.