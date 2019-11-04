$5,000 grant for Sherwood PD will support Shop with a Cop program

SHERWOOD, Ark. – A program that reaches out to underprivileged kids has received a big financial boost just in time for the holidays.

The Sherwood Police Department’s C.O.P.P.S division has received a $5,000 grant from Walmart. A Monday afternoon ceremony featured the check presentation.

The money will go to institute a shop with a cop program for Christmas.

COPPS (Community Oriented Policing) officers wear many hats for the police department. They are responsible for public relations, neighborhood watch programs, and neighborhood disputes. They mentor youth through their Explorer and Cops Kids programs. They also plan, coordinate and assist in several annual events within the city including National Night Out, Prescription Drug Take Back events, Keep Sherwood Beautiful clean-up events and other events hosted by the city.