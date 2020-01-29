5th school district to close due to flu outbreak

MAGAZINE, Ark. — Magazine School District is the 5th school district to close school for the flu virus.

Magazine School District will be closing school for Thursday, and Friday.

The school district talked with administrators, coaches, and healthcare officials and decided to use two AMI days.

The school district said their are too many students, teachers, and staff that are out sick to effectively conduct school.

This is a chance for the students, and staff to get better.

They also announce that there will be no 7th grade, or Jr. High games against County Line, but Jr. Girls and both Senior Teams will be traveling to Mountainburg Friday night.

The school district has asked parents to please wash your child’s belonging’s before they return to school.

The other school districts that have closed due to flu outbreaks are Jackson County, Fordyce, Pangburn and Des Arc .