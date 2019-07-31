75 new jobs coming to Blytheville

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. – One Company is making a landmark investment that will not only impact the community but the nation.

Atlas Tube committed to a 150 million dollar investment into a new steel mill. The plant is located in Blythveville and will be able to produce hollow structural sections. This will help build a diverse set of infrastructures.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says that he’s happy that of all the places they could have expanded they chose Mississppi County.

“This most recent announcement shows the continued expansion of the steel industry in Mississppi County. This is a source of pride for our state. It helps the economy here, it helps the school district with expanded tax base, so this is just a great day.”

The new project will also create another 75 jobs. This is the single largest investment the company has ever made.