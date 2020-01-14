78-year-old woman pushed down and purse stolen in LR Sam’s parking lot

1  of  2
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call about a purse snatching in a store parking lot in West Little Rock on Monday.

Crystal Wood, 78, said she was walking to her vehicle in the Sam’s Club parking lot on S. Bowman Rd. when a white male followed her, pushed her down and stole her purse.

Wood told police she was not injured but reported pain in her elbow after the incident.

Witnesses described the vehicle the suspect rode away in as a white Chevy S10 pickup and police were able to find the address that the vehicle returned to.

Police are still investigating the situation.

