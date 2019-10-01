9-year-old steals grandmother’s car, takes joyride on I-75

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 9-year-old boy is safe and uninjured after going on a joyride in his grandmother’s car Saturday afternoon.

According to the grandmother’s call to 911, she allowed the 9-year-old boy to take her phone and listen to music in her car, which was parked on grass behind her house in Tipp City.

In order to turn the engine on, the boy figured out how to blow in the breathalyzer installed in the car. He took off south on I-75 eventually driving into a neighborhood on Benchwood Road in Butler Township.

“He kind of went down and was kind of talking to people and doing donuts,” one resident said. “Pretty good driver, I’m not going to lie. It was kind of bad. I really just wanted to take the keys and be like ‘nah, we’re gonna call your parents.’ But he took off too fast and then I didn’t want anything to happen regarding me.”

The car, a 2007 white Toyota Camry, was spotted driving north on I-75 near Vandalia, where Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop just off the highway after crashing into another vehicle.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more information as it becomes available.