A Breach in The System

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The images from last month’s historic floods are still fresh. The clean-up efforts will take months and the economic toll is still being felt and assessed. Let’s be real, there is no way to fully prepare for a historic flooding event like the one Arkansas experienced on May 22, 2019. But the reality is this: the wake-up call to address and fix the dilapidated levee system came long before the Arkansas River overflowed last month.

Images of water over-topping levees are nothing new and neither is the conversation that invariably follows every major flooding event. For example, in 2015 a swollen Arkansas River breached a levee in Perry County causing significant damage to farmland, homes, and buildings. The current state of the levee system was a hot topic, not just in Perry County, but across the state. When asked about the levees, David Maxwell, who back then was the Director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said, “A lot of levees, we don’t even know who owns them or where they are.” And sadly, that problem that still exists today. “They have not been maintained for a long time to the level of maintenance that needs to be done,” said Dardenelle Mayor, Jimmy Witt. Yell County Judge, Mark Thone, agrees saying, “I know our levees in our area is in bad shape and needs a lot of work.” The Dardenelle levee was the only one that failed last May.

Concern about the conditions of the state’s levee system is widespread and has been for years. In April of 2017, 35 of the state’s 66 levee systems were rated “unacceptable” by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Simply put, they had serious deficiencies that needed immediate repairs. Fast forward to May of this year and hardly anything has changed. Of the 93 known levees, 48 of them are still rated “unacceptable.” So how can this happen? Where is the accountability and who is responsible? Senator Jason Rapert responded by telling me, “Well, those are all questions that I began asking in 2015 and 2016.

Senator Rapert is all too familiar with forgotten or neglected levees. In 2015, the Perry County levee failed miserably, resulting in major damage and evacuations in both Bigelow and Toad Suck. Rapert’s farmland was swallowed by floodwaters. “The water was so forceful in those areas it didn’t just like uproot and tossed a few trees… it laid down several sections of trees. It looked like straight-line winds.” After a lengthy investigation, Sen. Rapert discovered that the same levee breached back in 1990 and had never been fixed. “Nobody claimed that they had a responsibility. Not the county. Not the state. Not the Corp. Not anyone,” he said.

So, he decided to take action. In 2016, he successfully passed a bill giving county judges authority to appoint members to defunct levee boards. The bill also requires county clerks to send levee district reports each year to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. The goal is to finally create a solid inventory of levees in the state and their conditions. Three years have passed since the legislation was signed… and it appears it’s not being enforced. “We’re finding out that there are many levees that are not in compliance,” said Rapert. Of the 93 known levees in the state, only 35 county clerks followed the law and actually submitted reports to the Natural Resources Commission. That means the remaining 58 levee boards or districts are now out of compliance and could be fined up to $1,000 and denied grant money for much-needed repairs. And according to Rapert, it’s unclear if anyone has been fined. Lack of oversight, a breach in the system, defunct levee boards… and a lack of money and accountability are all part of the problem. The time to fix it… is now.

Governor Asa Hutchinson recently said, “A historic flood… calls for a historic response.” That message was delivered straight to a 25-member levee task force that he appointed. Its job is daunting and the clock is ticking. Their responsibilities include improving relations with the Army Corps of Engineers, locate all weaknesses within the levee system, review current laws and probably the most important task… find new revenue. The task force has until December 31, 2019, to come up with its recommendations and suggestion on how to repair a broken levee system. But it must be done this time around in order to avoid, or at least minimize the damage, heartache and financial toll that will come the next time a major flood strikes.