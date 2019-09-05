A Howlin’ Ghoul Time Creep ‘N Crawl race, October 26

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Grab the scariest, funniest, wildest, goofiest, most creative costume you can think of and join us for a Howlin’ Ghoul Time!

Run Local Race is hosting a 10K-5K-Lil’ Monsters Dash – Virtual Race called A Howlin’ Ghoul Time Creep ‘N Crawl on Ocotober 26 at Two River’s Park.

The 10K will start at 5:00 p.m. and will be $40.00 to register.

The 5K will start at 5:15 p.m. and will be $30.00 to register.

The Lil’ Monsters Dash which is 1/4 a mile for ages 10 and under will start at 4:30 and will be $15.00 to register.

Then there is the Ghost Race, which is a virtual race. It will cost $35.00 to register.

To register click here.

If you have any questions you can email glamm@littlerock.gov

To visit the website click here.