A-State Fall Fan Day Set for Saturday, August 17

JONESBORO, Ark. (News Release) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced it will host its annual “Fall Fan Day” at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, when fans will be able to participate in multiple activities surrounding the football team’s 14th practice scheduled to feature the Red Wolves’ second scrimmage of their fall camp.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the First Community Bank Tailgate Community, located on the west side of the stadium. Not only will fans of all ages be able to enjoy inflatables, games and more until 5:30 p.m. when gates for the scrimmage open, but they will also be able to get autographs and take photos during that time with members of the A-State spirit squads and student-athletes from the women’s soccer and volleyball teams.

The scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m., giving those in attendance an advanced look at the 2019 Red Wolves. The Centennial Bank Stadium’s Team Shop and concession areas will also be open throughout the course of the practice.

The Red Wolves reported for fall camp Aug. 1, which was also their annual Media Day, and have already conducted seven practices in preparation for the upcoming season. They will hold their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9:45 a.m. before conducting five additional practices Aug. 11-14 and 16 leading up to Fall Fan Day. With the exception of Aug. 11 (4 p.m.), those practices will start at 8:35 a.m.

A-State will close out its fall camp on Aug. 18 with a 2:00 p.m. practice, and Arkansas State University will hold its first day of classes for the fall semester on Aug. 19.

The Red Wolves will play five Saturday games and one nationally-televised midweek contest at Centennial Bank Stadium in 2019. They will open the season in Jonesboro for the fifth time over the last seven years when they play SMU on Aug. 31, but also host Southern Illinois (Sat., Sept. 21), Louisiana (Thur., Oct. 17), Texas State (Sat., Oct. 26), Coastal Carolina (Sat., Nov. 16) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 23).

Both single-game and season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2019 campaign may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com.