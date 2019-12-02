A tweet from Razorbacks Director of Athletics has fans on the edge of their seats

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hunter Yurachek who is the VC and Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas tweeted a GIF today that has Razorback fans wondering.

We all have been wondering who will be the new head football coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After a devastating season fans are eagerly waiting for news.

Yurachek tweeted a Gif today and said “#OneRazorback #Hog1.” Could this be a sign?

Many people tweeted what they think it means, and most of them are all aboard the Kiffin Train.

Maybe Razorback fans will get their answer sooner than later.

We will always keep you updated with more information as it comes in.