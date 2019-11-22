‘A Very Electric Christmas’ coming to Reynolds Performance Hall

CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas’s Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Since rising to national acclaim after appearing as semi-finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and winning the top honors on TRU TV’s “Fake Off,” internationally recognized Lightwire Theater has gone on to amaze audiences worldwide with their unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters. Audiences will be captivated by dazzling visuals and unique characters, as actors combine puppetry, theater and dance with timeless holiday music.

“A Very Electric Christmas” follows the story of a young bird named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure really begins. Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias light up the stage. All ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to the holiday hits of Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky, just to name a few.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and students. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.