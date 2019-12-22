Accident involving at least 63 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Bridge, 35 injured

YORK Co., Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a “63 vehicle chain-reaction accident” with 35 reported injuries Sunday morning.

According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 a.m. for a crash on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Bridge.

Peter Glagola with Riverside Regional Medical Center tweeted that they were treating 35 patients from the wreck.

Glagola stated that:

One person has serious injuries

Five patients have moderate injuries

Nineteen patients have minor injuries

Virginia State Police tells us that the current number involved in the accident is at least 63, with a total of 35 individuals transported. 25 state units are currently assisting with the incident.

Police confirmed several people are injured and two of them have injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident. They are rerouting the traffic onto Route 199.

All westbound lanes blocked on I-64 near Camp Peary (exit 238) due to multi-vehicle crash in @YorkCountyVAGov. Traffic is being detoured off at Route 199 (exit 242). Expect delays, use alternate route. #hrtraffic #757alert https://t.co/rE8UdSV1Uq — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 22, 2019

VDOT added that one eastbound lane is also closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident. Those eastbound lanes have since reopened.

UPDATE: All EASTBOUND lanes have reopened on I-64 at the Queens Creek bridge in @YorkCountyVAGov. All WESTBOUND lanes remain closed at this time. Traffic being detoured to Route 199 (exit 242). #hrtraffic @VaDOT — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 22, 2019

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Offices wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).

Viewers who tell us they are involved in the accident were able to send photos and videos of the scene.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted shortly after the incident advising everyone to use caution and stay safe.

State police and emergency personnel are on the scene at a major accident on I-64. Please avoid the area, use caution when driving, and stay safe. https://t.co/y0RPis7mGB — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 22, 2019

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia State Police for further information on injuries.

