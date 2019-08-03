Active shooter at a walmart in El Paso, Texas

1  of  3
EL PASO, Tex. — Our sister station in El Paso, KTSM, is reporting an active shooter is at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

KTSM can confirm that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active.

Gateway West @ Hawkins, Police Activity, Right Lane At Cielo Vista Mall Closed, Minor Backup, Clearing Time Until Further Notice.

El Paso Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at the Walmart an active shooter situation.

Details are limited at this time. KTSM has a crew in route to the scene.

