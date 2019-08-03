Live stream from KTSM, Active shooter in El Paso, Texas

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — An Arkansas man died and a 17-year-old Oklahoma girl was injured after an ATV crash in Sequoyah County on Friday.

Authorities say 30-year-old Ryan Galvan of Little Rock was driving a 2016 Polaris Razor ATV westbound on a country road approximately 3.5 miles north of Muldrow, Oklahoma.