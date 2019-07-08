Additional categories of FEMA public assistance added to Arkansas Declaration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — The major disaster declaration for the State of Arkansas was amended to include additional Public Assistance (PA) Categories in areas affected by flooding and severe storms between May 21 and June 14.

Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell Counties were added for PA Categories C through G. These counties are already designated for Individual Assistance (IA) and assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B) under the PA program.

Desha and Logan Counties were added for PA Categories A through G. These counties are already designated for IA and emergency protective measures (Category B) under the PA program.

Franklin County was added for PA Categories A through G. This county was already designated for emergency protective measures (Category B) under the PA program.

Searcy County was declared for PA Categories A­ through G.

Understanding FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program

The PA program supports communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure. The state, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. The seven Categories of PA are:

Emergency Work

Category A: Debris removal

Category B: Emergency protective measure

Permanent Work