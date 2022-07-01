LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As of July 1, an additional four applications have been received for the Little Rock Police’s chief position since the 16 reported June 29.

The list below includes Little Rock Police assistant chief Heath Helton, who was confirmed as an applicant June 29 but had not yet submitted an application.

These additional applicants are:

Megan Michelle Sowell, currently a director of operations for an educational software company. Sowell has a Master’s in both Business Administration and Education. She has several measures of efficiency improvement at her current job over the past two years.

Jonathan H. Lewin, currently the acting supervisor for the First Responder Network Authority in Virginia. Lewin has a Master’s in Security Studies/Homeland Security and is a former chief with the Chicago Police with 28 years with that department.

Joseph P. Sullivan, currently president of the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, a position he has held since 2016. Prior to that he was the deputy commissioner of patrol operations for the Philadelphia Police through 2020, having begun with that department as a patrol officer in 1982. Sullivan has an MA in Public Safety.

Robert B. Dunlap, currently chief of the Wayne County Sheriff’s office in Detroit Dunlap has a Master’s in Human Resources and a Master’s in Liberal Studies. Prior experience includes Assistant Chief for the Detroit Police.

Heath A. Helton, currently assistant chief of police for the Little Rock Police. Helton has a Master’s in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He has served with Little Rock police for 26 years.

Applicants are to fill the position which had been held by department chief Keith Humphrey who retired in May. Interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins resigned effective June 17.

Wayne Bewley, a 32 year veteran of the department, is currently serving as the Little Rock Police interim chief.