Adorable trick-or-treaters explain their costumes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For kids on Halloween, dressing-up is often most of the fun. We caught up with some cute trick-or-treaters Thursday night to find out why they chose their costumes.

We went to the popular trick-or-treat destination, the Brodie Creek neighborhood of Little Rock.

One little girl there chose Elvis Presley, after her pet fish, with the same name, tragically passed away.

“We named our fish Elvis and he jumped out of the fish bowl,” she said. “And then, we just got the idea of doing Elvis for Halloween.”

Little kids gave us other adorable answers, like “well it’s all that was available at Target.” Others said their costumes wear “itchy,” but they still liked them.

Like every year, families there in the neighborhood kept the tradition alive, of first gathering at the pavilion in costume and visiting ofr a bit, before heading out for the treats.

Last year, an estimated 400 trick-or-treaters scored candy in the area.