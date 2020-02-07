AG Rutledge urges consumers to verify business licenses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit this week against a Hot Springs towing company for operating without a license. According to the lawsuit, the owner advertises that his company, Classic 24 Hr. Towing and Recovery, has been in business for more than 40 years, yet it has never been properly licensed.

The lawsuit states Hot Springs Police have cited the owner repeatedly for not registering his towing vehicles, not having insurance and other safety and moving violations. Attorney General Rutledge said it is important her office is notified whenever a consumer has an encounter with a possible unlicensed business.

“We want to make sure that we stop those bad guys and bad gals from taking advantage of other Arkansans because that criminal activity doesn’t just stop with one victim,” AG Rutledge said. “Often times it’s a pattern or a scheme that has been effective for a number of years often times.”

Rutledge said if a consumer is planning to do business with a company, it is important to verify the company’s license through the Secretary of State’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office. Also, if you sign a contract with any business, you have three days to cancel the contract.

FOX16 called Classic 24 Hr. Towing & Recovery for comment, but did not hear back.