AGFC hosts public meetings on future of Lake Columbia fishery

MAGNOLIA — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a public input meeting regarding fisheries management on Lake Columbia at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Grand Hall of the Reynolds Center at Southern Arkansas University. The center is at 100 East University Street in Magnolia.

The AGFC is currently updating the fishery management plan for Lake Columbia, and public input is vital to the continued success of angling on this fishery.

“This meeting was planned before the discovery of giant salvinia in the lake, and we’re sure it will be a major point with anglers who attend, but the overall management of the fishery will be talked about in addition to that component of the plan,” said Andy Yung, AGFC District Fisheries Biologist in Camden. “I don’t think we can have a meeting without talking about the issues this plant will bring, but we will also be discussing regulations, stocking, habitat and any other concerns directly related to fishing on Lake Columbia.”

There will be a short presentation on the current status of the fishery followed by a period of structured public input concerning management of the fishery going forward.

“We value the comments from our anglers, as they are some of our best partners in promoting Lake Columbia as a healthy fishery,” said AGFC District Fisheries Supervisor Andy Yung.

A follow up meeting will be held at the same time and location on Thursday, Feb. 6, to present the updated management plan and ask for input. Anglers are encouraged to attend both meetings and be part of the process in keeping Columbia one of the best fishing destinations in south Arkansas. Call the Camden Regional Office (877-836-4612) for more information.