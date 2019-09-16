Amber Guyger murder trial staying in Dallas, Judge says

DALLAS, Tex. (News release) — The trial of the police officer who killed a man in his own apartment in Dallas, will remain in Dallas after a request was made by the defense attorneys to change location.

The Amber Guyger murder trial is staying in Dallas.

Judge Tammy Kemp made the decision Monday afternoon, disagreeing with defense attorneys who asked for a change of venue, arguing that past media coverage has made it difficult for a fair jury trial in the county.

A Dallas County jury of 12 people was seated Friday night. Eight of them had heard of the case, four had not. Four alternate jurors had heard of the case. Of the total 16, 15 of them hadn’t formed an opinion.

Testimony is set to begin next Monday, Sept. 23.