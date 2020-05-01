American Cancer Society accelerates distribution of community transportation grants to support health systems during COVID-19 surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – Now more than ever, cancer patients undergoing treatment need safe and efficient transportation assistance getting to and from facilities. That’s why the American Cancer Society is accelerating the process for re-granting $32,000 in transportation assistance funding to health systems who were awarded this funding in 2019 to offer some relief for cancer patients across Arkansas. These health systems include St. Bernards Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Cancer Center, and CARTI.

Each health care system provides gas cards to help address the unmet transportation needs of their cancer patients during a time of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 is having a serious impact on many people, including cancer patients, their families, and caregivers. Cancer patients are among those at high risk of serious illness from an infection because their immune systems are often weakened by cancer and its treatments,” said Jeff Fehlis, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society. “By partnering with the local health systems, the American Cancer Society can ease some of the financial burden for cancer patients during this challenging time.”

Since 2018, the American Cancer Society has granted $62,000 in transportation assistance to health care facilities across Arkansas. The newly awarded grants are set to go into effect the middle of April 2020 through April 2021. Cancer patients requesting transportation assistance should contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or their health care provider for more information.

An estimated 17,200 residents in Arkansas will learn they have cancer this year and getting to their scheduled treatment is often cited as one of their greatest roadblocks. The American Cancer Society is committed to helping cancer patients access their appointments and urgently seeks donors to help fund this mission-critical work. To make a donation, visit cancer.org.