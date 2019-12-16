Angel Tree distribution scheduled, over 850 families will receive Christmas assistance

Little Rock, Ark — Over 850 Families Will Benefit from the Annual Christmas Program.

The Salvation Army, along with hundreds of volunteers and donors have been preparing for Christmas since October. Their work will soon culminate at the Angel Tree distribution this week. Over 850 families registered for Christmas assistance in Central Arkansas this year meaning nearly 2,000 children will receive Christmas gifts through The Salvation Army program.

Hundreds of individuals, families, church groups and businesses began adopting Angels in November. While most of the Angel gifts are in the process of being sorted and safety checked before they are handed out to families who registered for assistance in October.

Distribution will take place Tuesday, December 17 and Wednesday, December 18 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Distribution Center at 4301 Pratt Remmel Road, Little Rock, AR. Dozens of volunteers are scheduled to help. We can still use volunteers to help with the distribution on both these days.

Families who will be receiving assistance have already been notified of their pick-up date. Only families who have been interviewed and accepted into the program will receive assistance on distribution day.

For more information on The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, please call (501) 374-9296.