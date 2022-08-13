LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of three Malayan tiger cubs Saturday morning.

According to the zoo, their mother Asmara gave birth in an indoor denning area created by staff and she will be staying indoors with the cubs for a few months while tending to them.

Guests to the zoo can still see the cub’s father Jaya in the outdoor tiger habitat.

The zoo said that the birth of the cubs comes at the recommendation of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan and is a significant addition to the conservation of the species.

Photos courtesy of the Little Rock Zoo

Photos courtesy of the Little Rock Zoo

Photos courtesy of the Little Rock Zoo

Malayan tigers are one of the most critically endangered animals in the world with less than 200 estimated to be living in the wild and only 52 living in zoos prior to the birth of Asmara’s cubs.

For more information on the Little Rock zoo, visit them online.