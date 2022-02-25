MALVERN, Ark. – Times have been rough for the Malvern Animal Shelter with an overwhelming number of dogs and cats putting it over capacity.

“It’s basically standing room only,” Animal Rescue Corps PIO Michael Cunningham said. “They’re stacked up in the aisleways, in the office, in the bathrooms. You have to get the animals out of harm’s way.”

The shelter has been partnered with Stop Animal Cruelty (SAC) that helps them ship off animals to different states, however there were still too many animals to care for in one place.

“Little by little we’ve just increased our numbers,” Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon said. “We do think we’re trying to be proactive to stop the increase of multiplying the animals.”

The Malvern shelter reached out and partnered with Bissel Pet Foundation and Animal Rescue Corps. At 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, they transferred over 50 dogs to the ARC rescue operation center in Lebanon, Tennessee. The catch is, it was all for free.

“Had they not reached out, what would have they done? Cunningham added. “They just don’t have the adoption rates here. They don’t have the resources here to place that many animals all at once.”

“Thank goodness for Bissel coming and taking us on,” Mayor Weldon said. “We’re excited for a future relationship with them.”

Not only will this help empty the shelter, but also ease the responsibilities of the foster families in Malvern.

“We have several people that foster the dogs, but it’s just for a short term,” Mayor Weldon added.

Once the animals are back in Tennessee, they will receive full medical exams and treatment. Along with behavioral assessments before heading to their next shelter to hopefully get adopted.

“If we all work together, we can make a successful humane resolution to all of this,” Cunningham said.

If you would like more information on the Malvern Animal Shelter or want to adopt an animal, click HERE.