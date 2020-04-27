Annual balloon festival won’t let COVID-19 pop this balloon party, reschedules for later date

RUSSELLVILLE – The annual “Balloons over Russellville” festival announces a new date due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event that draws more than 5,000 spectators from all across the natural state will now be held on the fourth of july weekend.

Rodney Williams, event organizer, says he is excited for the event despite having to reschedule.

“We had a lot of people excited for this invite. We chose that weekend, 4th of july because it’s a time to celebrate,” he says.

The city of russellville along with event organizers postponed the event until july in accordance with CDC safety recommendations.

The event location will still remain at the Russellville Soccer Complex and will feature 20 hot air balloons.

The public will have an opportunity to fly in the balloons. People with purchased balloon ride tickets will still be honored the day of the event, however, the event is free to attend.

There will be food, vendors, entertainment, and a Kid Zone.

For more information, click here. https://balloonsoverrussellville.com/