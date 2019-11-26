Anti-bullying “Kindness Tree” goes up in Pangburn

PANGBURN, Ark.- A group in Pangburn has put an anti-bully spin on a Christmas tradition- It’s called the Kindness Tree and it’s in the center of town, adorned in positive words of affirmation and some good advice.

People in the community are encouraged to not only check it out take away some food-for-thought in how they treat people, but also to add their own personal message to it.

A box of ornament materials are there at the tree, under the gazebo, for anyone who wants to visit the tree and pitch-in their own kind words.

The high school’s FCCLA and the city’s parks and recreation came up with the idea, but the children in the town got ball rolling, by placing the first kind words on the tree.

The group is also set to begin selling their annual kindness campaign tee-shirts- this year, they’ll read “in a world where you can be anything, be kind.”