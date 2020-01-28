AR Aviation community sadden by crash & FAA’s helicopter exceptions when flying

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Transportation Safety Board has released video of the helicopter crash site where nine people were killed including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

The S-76 chopper crashed into the hillside in Calabasas Sunday morning.

NTSB investigators started processing the wreckage Monday.

They are looking at a number of factors that led to the crash including weather.

Officials say the accident has a large debris field, they also noted that the helicopter did not have a black box.

Here in Arkansas, the aviation community is saddened by the tragic news.

Aaron Hinton is a commercial pilot and flight instructor at Barrett Aviation in North Little Rock.

He says although pilots are trained to be extremely cautious when it comes to dealing with unpredictable weather, no one can predict how weather will react.

“I don’t know if we will ever get that answer. The pilot was very experienced and it was a very tragic accident. There was a lot of factors that go into something that occurs like this – it’s called a chain of events. And if at any time one of those links are broken. It changes the whole outcome.” said Hinton.

Hinton says he teaches his students that if at any time weather changes while flying, turn around to better conditions.

The Federal Aviation administration has rules for pilots on how to respond before taking off in foggy weather.

However, there are exceptions for helicopters.

