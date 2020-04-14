AR Delegation applauds HHS for awarding $41 million in COVID assistance to AR child care providers

WASHINGTON (News release) —U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding federal funds to provide child care support to health care workers, first responders, and other essential personnel playing critical roles during the coronavirus crisis.

The funding totaling $41,462,912 will be released to the Arkansas Department of Human Services to support efforts to provide assistance to child care providers in order to financially support them during the public health crisis. It comes from the $3.5 billion allocated to the Child Care and Development Block Grant program by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which recently became law with the support of the Arkansas delegation.

“This funding will help those on Arkansas’s front lines as they grapple with the challenge of responding to the coronavirus crisis while simultaneously taking care of their own families’ needs. We are grateful that Secretary Alex Azar recognizes the necessity of getting these funds out swiftly to help alleviate some of the concerns of our health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel in these trying times,” the delegation said.