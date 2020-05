LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Country Music Star and Arkansas Native, Justin Moore is starting a new podcast.

“The Justin Moore Podcast” will be an hour-long podcast featuring behind the scenes of Justin’s life at home, on the farm and on tour.

Moore’s tour manager J.R. will be the co host.

The 15 episode weekly series began launching Tuesday, May 19 with a new episode every Tuesday.

You can stream the podcast on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Music, and the podcast app.