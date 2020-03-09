Ark. man found dead at a Springfield, Mo. motel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) — Springfield Police are investigating after an Arkansas man was found dead Saturday afternoon at the Rancho Motel.

The victim was identified as James M. Simmons, a 63-year-old man from Arkansas.

Officers responded to the motel, which is permanently closed at 1720 E Kearney St., around 4 p.m. Simmons was found dead at the scene when officers arrived.

The death was considered “suspicious in nature.” Police say the man appeared to have injuries consistent with being struck several times with some type of object.

Police say the family of the victim has been notified. There is no suspect information at this time.

The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate. If you have any information, call police at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).