Arkansans have one week left to register for Disaster Assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – If you sustained losses or damages in the flooding that occurred from May 21 to June 14, there is only 1 week left to register for federal assistance. The registration deadline is August 7.

The Arkansas counties designated for federal individual assistance are: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

Registering with FEMA is easy and there are multiple ways to do so before the Aug. 7 deadline:

Go online to https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.disasterassistance.gov&data=02%7C01%7CSCurry%40kark.com%7C183cdea972c94f5a261408d715d95958%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637001895556776961&sdata=lY8wI9E5lL6O%2B8U4NAlwy2PCPT3pbIkQsROtG9WiSHg%3D&reserved=0.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are on duty.

Use FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, you can go to https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.fema.gov%2Fmobile-app&data=02%7C01%7CSCurry%40kark.com%7C183cdea972c94f5a261408d715d95958%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637001895556776961&sdata=gqfNR31pkTejNsUuJjZQfyJTBtLjfgdstG7kxOTY6cQ%3D&reserved=0.

Information about how to apply for low-interest SBA loans for businesses and residents is available online at https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.SBA.gov%2Fdisaster&data=02%7C01%7CSCurry%40kark.com%7C183cdea972c94f5a261408d715d95958%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637001895556776961&sdata=ZMU%2BBY5aDtZT4HJqZT5UOuEQeNeVX0XjeJ%2BhCSRqSiU%3D&reserved=0. You may also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.

SBA offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

The filing deadline to return SBA loan applications for physical property damage is also Wednesday, Aug. 7. The deadline for businesses to submit loan applications for economic injury is March 9, 2020.

For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339. Applicants may also apply online by visiting the website at https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fdisastloan.sba.gov.ela&data=02%7C01%7CSCurry%40kark.com%7C183cdea972c94f5a261408d715d95958%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637001895556776961&sdata=He7%2FhrAUsXOhhjYYuECj0rEXjVszsKKarx1FjWVs4EE%3D&reserved=0.

For updates about the Arkansas disaster visit https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.fema.gov%2Fdisaster%2F4441&data=02%7C01%7CSCurry%40kark.com%7C183cdea972c94f5a261408d715d95958%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637001895556776961&sdata=Ddw4OKC7QtiSj0BOCI4DoQdjUWU0xNMtHVQ9vqIGtr4%3D&reserved=0 and follow us on Twitter: @AR_Emergencies and @FEMARegion6.