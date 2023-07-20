LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The recent round of ACT Aspire scores for Arkansas show little increase from 2022 scores and even some decrease in several areas.

Arkansas Department of Education officials said grades 3 through 10 were tested, announcing the results Thursday. Officials said that because 2020 testing was canceled due to the pandemic, 2019 was used as a baseline for pre-pandemic performance.

Based on that parameter, the 2023 test showed little to no rebound, officials said.

ADE officials said third-grade reading scores had the largest drop, with a drop from 35% to 32.2% of students reading at or above grade levels. The fourth, fifth, eighth, ninth and 10th grades saw modest improvements, but only the eighth grade showed half of students meeting grade-level expectations.

The Arkansas LEARNS Act, passed by the legislature in 2023 and currently on hold pending state supreme court review, placed an emphasis on literacy at the third-grade level in changing the state education system. ADE Secretary Jacob Oliva said the ACT score reflected the need for the LEARNS reforms.

“These scores demonstrate the profound need for the transformative change offered by the Arkansas LEARNS Act,” Oliva said. “These results are a wake-up call, and we must stop the red-light, green-light tug of war with implementation and act with urgency.”

Other ACT results showed that math scores experienced the sharpest decline from 2019. When compared to 2022, scores remained flat in fifth grade. Increases were noted in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh grades, with declines in the eighth through 10th grades.

Science scores in the third, seventh and ninth grades showed gains, officials said, with third grade showing the most significant increase from the previous year. The fourth through sixth, eighth and 10th grades saw a decrease from 2022.

The spring 2023 test was the final ACT Aspire for Arkansas as ACT will no longer offer the test. ADE is currently developing its own test to replace it.