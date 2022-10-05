HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hendrix Yancey is an 11-year-old actress, who you’ve probably seen on your screens before.

Yancey has been in “Versus”, “Dweller”, “Storytime”, “Charming the Hearts of Men”, “Unbelievable”, and her most known character – thirteen on the hit series, “Stranger Things”.

Yancey recently landed another role, one larger than the ones she’s landed before.

“A Friend of the Family” is about Jan Broberg and the true story of her being kidnapped multiple times by an obsessed family friend.

Yancey will play the young Jan. To understand her character better, Yancey got to meet the real Jan Broberg that experienced the kidnappings.

Yancey says that she played a character around thirteen years old, with herself being only eleven.

Her “family” in the show are some names you may recall: Collin Hanks, Anna Paquin, and Jake Lacy.

The series comes out tomorrow, October 6th, exclusively on Peacock.

Yancey told us she loves acting and encourages everyone to do it, but to do it for yourself, not anyone else.

She said, “Don’t do it to impress anybody, just do it because you love it, and don’t let anyone tell you what to do or not do – follow your heart.”

Yancey wouldn’t give us any spoilers to the show, but through a giggle said she’s eager for everyone to watch.