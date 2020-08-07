Arkansas Adds No. 8 Florida And No. 4 Georgia To 2020 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has added No. 8 Florida and No. 4 Georgia to the Razorbacks’ 2020 schedule that will feature 10 games against Southeastern Conference teams only.

The Razorbacks will travel to Gainesville for the first time since 2013 while the Bulldogs will make the trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2009. With the addition of Florida and Georgia to the schedule, Arkansas’ schedule now has all six SEC teams ranked in the preseason Coaches’ Poll – including No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M. The Razorbacks’ schedule is the only one among announced Power 5 schedules that has six preseason ranked teams.

“We’re excited to play this schedule,” Head Coach Sam Pittman said. “The SEC is the best and that’s where Arkansas belongs, with the best. We’ve got an incredible opportunity ahead of us as a program. Our staff can’t wait to get on the field with our team and prepare to take on the toughest schedule in the country.”

The Razorbacks will play the eight SEC schools that were on the Hogs’ original 2020 slate. Arkansas is set to host defending national champion and No. 5 LSU, No. 3 Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks will play No. 11 Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and No. 13 Texas A&M all outside of the state of Arkansas.

“We already owned the nation’s strongest 2020 football schedule and with these additions to our SEC only schedule, we now own the most challenging schedule in the history of college football,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “As Razorbacks, we have never backed down from a challenge, this year will be no different. Our focus remains on the growth of our program and supporting Coach Sam Pittman and our football student-athletes as they embrace this extraordinary opportunity.”

Dates for all SEC games will be announced by the conference at a later date.